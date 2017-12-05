Wilton Indian community creates inclusive video

With the hashtag Wilton Strong, members of Wilton’s Indian community have created a video that supports an inclusive Wilton.

Artie Bandi Rokkam posted the video on social media with the comment:

“The Wilton Indian Community wishes to share it’s support, solidarity and above all, Healing Love with all our neighbors. Wilton is our home and we believe that there is No Room For Hate Here.

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, how about a video?

“Wishing this Holiday Season brings forth Joy & Peace in all our hearts and lives, we dedicate this video to the Wilton Community and to our reaffirmation that there is No Room For Hate Here.”