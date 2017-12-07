Senior Center News

Improve your driving

Wilton Police Lt. David Hartman will conduct the next AAA Driver Improvement Program on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Comstock Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program is designed for experienced drivers who wish to improve their skills and review defensive driving basics. By completing this class drivers 60 years of age and older may qualify for a discount on their auto insurance. We encourage you to check with your insurer to see what benefits they offer.

Register online by visiting aaa.com/driverimprovement or call AAA at 203-937-2595 ext. 4684 for more information.

Energy assistance

The Wilton Social Services Department is available to help you apply for assistance with your heating bills. Approximate income guidelines for eligibility state that a single individual may earn no more than $34,366; a couple’s maximum income may not exceed $44,940. Income includes wages, social security, pension, rental income, child support, and interest.

There is also a liquid assets test. Liquid assets include checking and savings accounts, CDs, stocks/shares, bonds, annuities, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. For homeowners, the first $15,000 in liquid assets, and for other households, the first $12,000 in liquid assets, is disregarded. Any amount over that limit is added to the annual gross income for a total that must be below the income guidelines.

Applications may be completed now. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Musico at Wilton Social Services (203-834-6238). New documentation is required each year.

Free e-magazines

Wilton Library’s Melissa Baker will demonstrate how easy it is to download free popular magazines on mobile devices on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 2:30, at the Wilton Senior Center. Attendees should register on the library’s website and remember to bring their devices, Wilton Library cards and passwords.

Caregiving through the holidays

Bridges by EPOCH Memory Care Assisted Living in Norwalk will host an educational session on Caregiving Through the Holidays at 123 Richards Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday, Dec.14, at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The things that make the holidays special may also make caring for a loved one with dementia challenging. Learn how to ensure your loved one’s comfort amid large gatherings, bright lights, or unfamiliar places.

RSVP to Christy Perone, director of community relations, at [email protected] or 203-523-0510. Since this presentation is given at two separate times, be sure to specify which one you wish to attend.

Firefighters luncheon for Wilton seniors

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, at noon, the Wilton Career Fire Fighters Local 2233 will serve a turkey dinner with all the trimmings at an Ogden House luncheon. This wonderful tradition began in 1985 as a way for the firefighters to thank seniors for their years of support. Volunteers from the Wilton Woman’s Club will prepare the meal, compliments of the firefighters. Guests are encouraged to come early to socialize. The Middlebrook Singers and Flute Choir will provide entertainment. Middlebrook’s Student Council members will treat the participants to homemade delights. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, Dec. 8, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 11:15, Chair Yoga with Adriana Caravakis; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Dec. 11, 10, Word Graphics with Catherine Myers; 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 11, Care for the Caregiver with Christine Pfeffer; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Acrylics and Oil with Althea Ericsson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Chinese Mah Jongg.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Word Graphics with Catherine Myers; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Firefighter’s Lunch at Ogden House; 12:45, Middlebrook Singers perform after lunch; 1, Library Downloads with Melissa Baker; 1, American Mah Jongg;

Thursday, Dec. 14, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 2:30 and 5:30, Caregiving through the Holidays at Bridges in Norwalk; 6, Social Services Commission.