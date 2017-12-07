Library Lines

Music for their ears and hands

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s (Not) Just For Kids on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 4, is a lively, fun and interactive program designed to be educational as well as entertaining. Members of the orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play for the children, and answer questions in an hour-long presentation. Saturday’s session is Celebrate with Horns!, where kids will get to try out brass instruments. There is no charge. Registration is recommended.

Jazzy holiday craft

Just in time for the holidays, the library is once again offering a way for people to put a little sparkle into their lives with Jazz Up Your Shoes or Clutch for the Holidays, on Friday, Dec. 15, from 11 to 1. Attendees should bring their old pairs of flats, pumps or hand-clutch to give them a whole new look with Mod Podge and cutouts of flowers, stars, landscapes, stripes and more. The library provides all the materials (minus the shoes, etc.). Space is limited but there is no shortage of fun. Registration is required.

Giving during the holidays

The Giving Tree is decorated with “ornaments” of items that will help expand Wilton Library’s collection. Books, CDs, DVDs, and other materials can be donated to the library in honor or in memory of someone special. New this year, the library is displaying a menorah with “Giving Gelt” that can be given to the library (as a monetary donation) that will go the Children’s Library collection. The circulation staff at the front desk will be happy to help anyone who wishes to give something from the Giving Tree or who wishes to make a Giving Gelt donation. The library’s Holiday Book Sale also is taking place in the gallery through Jan. 3. Hundreds of “like new” and new books, DVDs and CDs are on sale throughout the month. The inventory is replenished regularly by the library’s book sale volunteer elves. With hundreds of classical, jazz, blues and Latin CDs, many of them still shrink wrapped in original packaging, it’s bound to be a musical holiday gift-giving time for everyone.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.