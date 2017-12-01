Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales — Nov. 17-30, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on December 1, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 1 Comments

real estate

60 Indian Hill Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, 2017.

218 Hurlbutt Street, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., to Carlos M. Mejia, $215,000.

17 Hickory Hill Road, U.S. Bank National Trust, to James and Kim Mellin, $590,000.

215 Mountain Road, Detlef Fuhrmann and Edith Bley-Fuhrmann, to Charlotte Lynelle Leebron Trust, $655,000.

60 Indian Hill Road, Walter and Alice Fair, to Christopher and Paula Shaw, $840,000.

27 Cobbs Mill Road, Karyl McGill, to Christian and Eva Bell, $534,500.

6 Evergreen Avenue, Marc and Kim Ferrandino, to Jeffrey Smith and Ngan B. Ngoc, $492,000.

34 Bald Hill Road, Donna K. Below, to Jeffrey and Lauren Heidler, $691,500.

4 Quarry Way, Daniel and Hazel Riley, to Matthew Fliesser, $589,000.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Helping parents cope with students' refusal to go to school
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Kevin Hickey

    we better start lowering taxes…this MD and Comstock building stuff has to end…

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress