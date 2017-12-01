Wilton real estate sales — Nov. 17-30, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, 2017.

218 Hurlbutt Street, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., to Carlos M. Mejia, $215,000.

17 Hickory Hill Road, U.S. Bank National Trust, to James and Kim Mellin, $590,000.

215 Mountain Road, Detlef Fuhrmann and Edith Bley-Fuhrmann, to Charlotte Lynelle Leebron Trust, $655,000.

60 Indian Hill Road, Walter and Alice Fair, to Christopher and Paula Shaw, $840,000.

27 Cobbs Mill Road, Karyl McGill, to Christian and Eva Bell, $534,500.

6 Evergreen Avenue, Marc and Kim Ferrandino, to Jeffrey Smith and Ngan B. Ngoc, $492,000.

34 Bald Hill Road, Donna K. Below, to Jeffrey and Lauren Heidler, $691,500.

4 Quarry Way, Daniel and Hazel Riley, to Matthew Fliesser, $589,000.