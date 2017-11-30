Wilton Bulletin

Elected officials swear in

By Kendra Baker on November 30, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 1 Comments

Christopher Pagliaro, Peter Shiue, Eric Fanwick and Doris Knapp swear in as Planning and Zoning commissioners.

Deborah Low and Gretchen Jeanes are sworn in as members of the Board of Education.

Deborah McFadden and Lori Bufano swear in as members of the Board of Selectmen.

Stewart Koenigsberg and incumbent Richard Creeth swear in as Board of Finance members.

Town Clerk Lori Kaback speaks to three of Wilton's new constables.

Town Clerk Lori Kaback swears in Ray Tobiassen as one of Wilton's new constables.

Town Clerk Lori Kaback swears in one of Wilton's new constables, Christopher Gardner.

Town Clerk Lori Kaback swears in Rudolf Hoefling as the newest member of the Board of Assessment Appeals.

Lori Bufano signs an ethics pledge after swearing in.

At least 50 people attended the Thursday night ceremony.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice addresses the crowd at the beginning of the ceremony.

Kendra Baker photos

At least 50 people gathered in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room the evening of Thursday, Nov. 30, to witness and celebrate the swearing in of Wilton town officials elected on Nov. 7.

The ceremony began with a few words from First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, who was “really impressed by the size of this crowd.”

After being sworn in by Town Clerk Lori Kaback, each newly elected official received a copy of the town’s ethics code and signed an ethics pledge.

Their terms officially begin Friday, Dec. 1.

  • WLM

    great to read about ethics code and pledge. town staff can truly help volunteers’ decisions and will elevate citizen trust by a grounds-up commitment to well run departments underpinning their obligations

