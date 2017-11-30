Elected officials swear in

Kendra Baker photos

At least 50 people gathered in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room the evening of Thursday, Nov. 30, to witness and celebrate the swearing in of Wilton town officials elected on Nov. 7.

The ceremony began with a few words from First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, who was “really impressed by the size of this crowd.”

After being sworn in by Town Clerk Lori Kaback, each newly elected official received a copy of the town’s ethics code and signed an ethics pledge.

Their terms officially begin Friday, Dec. 1.