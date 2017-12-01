Wilton Bulletin

Helping parents cope with students’ refusal to go to school

By Wilton Bulletin on December 1, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

Parents who are coping with a child who refuses to go to school are invited to a free workshop titled Taking Ownership of Your Child’s Education When Your Child Refuses to Go to School: A Workshop about School Refusal, Anxiety, and How to Move Forward.

It will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Westport Day School, 372 Danbury Road, Suite 190, in Wilton. The speakers will be special education law attorney Lawrence W. Berliner; Dr. Mark Beitel, co-founder of the Westport Day School; and Lauren Seltzer, director of admissions and assistant clinical director at Grove School.

The Westport Day School is a private therapeutic day school for students in grades six through 12 and postgraduate year. The Grove School is a private therapeutic boarding and day school for students in grades seven through twelve and postgraduate year in Madison, Conn.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 25% of American teenagers will be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and 6% will receive a severe diagnosis. This workshop will address these growing trends, help parents understand the reasons why their child refuses to go to school, find an appropriate education, and discuss how a therapeutic placement can offer a supportive learning environment.

Focus of the workshop:

  • Special education laws and your child’s rights;
  • Top 10 Checklist: Strategies for the school year and beyond;
  • Turning Point: The parents’ road ahead when their child’s rights are denied by the school;
  • School Refusal: Understanding what’s behind a child who refuses to go to school;
  • How to re-engage a child in an appropriate supportive learning environment;
  • Tackling anxiety issues;
  • Models of Therapeutic Education: The Westport Day School and Grove School.

To register, call Rachel Berliner, public relations assistant at the Law Office of Lawrence W. Berliner, LLC at 203-255-0582 or email [email protected]

 

Tags: ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: Grease, Jurassic Park, The Devil Wears Prada, Twister and more Next Post Wilton real estate sales — Nov. 17-30, 2017
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress