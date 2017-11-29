Wilton Bulletin

Letter: What is best for Wilton?

By Tom Curtin on November 29, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Many in town are upset by the way decisions have been made regarding the presumed demand for, and the locations recommended for, an age-restricted overlay district (AROD).

Moreover, they decry the lack of information made available to the public. And the public’s concern is, as it relates to Ridgefield Road, that the concept benefits not the town, but rather a single developer.

Regarding the demand for AROD, one might ask, Where are the customers? The answer is they don’t exist.

Consider these observations from a New York Times (June 2011) article: “Age-restricted housing [in Connecticut] … is no longer so appealing to them in this much-diminished market. The empty nesters who, when the market was high, were expected to downsize en masse into so-called 55-plus or ‘active adult’ communities did not materialize. As it turned out, many in this age group are unwilling or unable to sell their houses. What’s more, developers say, the concept overreached in its pursuit of buyers at the younger end of the age range, who often aren’t ready to move into such developments. So, hard hats in hand, developers are pleading with the zoning officials who approved the 55-plus plans to let them out of the age restriction. The towns of Ellington, Tolland and Southington have all approved requests to lift age restrictions on troubled developments over the past year.”

Regarding the choice of Ridgefield Road for AROD — whose idea was it anyway? — roughly, by a margin of 50 to 1, the public who’ve attended Planning and Zoning AROD meetings are totally against an AROD facility on this scenic and bucolic road.

The bottom line, for a host of reasons, is: If in fact the demand for AROD exists, Wilton would be far better served to have an AROD facility in the Wilton Town Center.

Tom Curtin
Tamarack Place

Tags: ,

Previous Post Police log: Failure to appear, evading Next Post Buy a burger, support Post 86
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Tom Curtin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Chuck Schooner

    Brilliantly said. It’s clear that the same few stubby tails are wagging the economic guts of out the town dog. A school remodeled without proper HVAC for air quality assurances amid dramatically declining enrollment; an AROD for the demographics long-ago economically-relocated to southern retirement communities; a commercial stable and riding ring for out-of-town horses and riders.nnTown Hall isn’t looking out for Wilton. So who are they looking out for during these foolhardy economics and quality of life monetary deals?

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress