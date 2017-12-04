Woman’s Club gives back during Thanksgiving week

The Wilton Woman’s Club spent the week of Thanksgiving giving back to the Wilton community — beginning with the creation and donation of Thanksgiving baskets on Monday, Nov. 20.

Club members filled baskets with turkey, after-dinner mints, candles, and other items and donated them to Wilton Social Services. Social Services then distributed the baskets to 70 families in town.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Woman’s Club members made dishes for Thanksgiving meals. They took the dishes to the Comstock Community Center, where additional club members gathered with their children and members of the club’s Junior Leadership Program to assemble, wrap and deliver the meals to 60 different households in Wilton with homebound residents.

The meal distribution is a signature annual program to assist Wilton Social Services.

Information: wiltonwomansclub.org.