Wilton Bulletin

Commission denies AROD moratorium

By Tony Spinelli on November 28, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Meetings · 6 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 27. — Tony Spinelli photo

Some of the 70 residents in attendance at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Nov. 27 meeting howled with rage when the commission denied a moratorium against age-restricted overlay districts (AROD) and other special districts proposed by Ridgefield Road resident and attorney Patricia Frisch.

With shouts of “shame on you,” the public was also angry that the commission postponed a public hearing on the 183 Ridgefield Road application seeking regulations for an AROD to Dec. 11.

“Shame on the public for not following the procedures,” answered Chairman Joseph Fiteni.

Frisch, who was seeking the moratorium in hope of blocking the creation of a new AROD like the one rescinded by the commission in July, walked out of the meeting in disgust after Fiteni called a recess, apparently in an attempt to calm the crowd.

“I’m very angry at the moment,” Frisch said in the library’s hallway.

Frisch said it appeared that the commissioners already knew how they would vote, and that they were deliberately extending the public hearing for the AROD to the next meeting so that it would be decided by a commission with some newly elected members.

Frisch said she did not know what she will do next. She was also angry that the resolution of denial, as read by Fiteni, did not reflect the talking points individual commissioners had discussed as their reasons for being for or against the proposal.

“They ram-rodded it,” she said.

Those in favor of the Frisch proposal were Andrea Preston, Peter Shiue and Tierney O’Hearn. All the other commissioners — excluding Melissa Jean-Rotini, who recused herself from the discussion and vote — voted to deny it.

In their memoranda of denial, the commissioners said the requested moratorium is unwarranted and unnecessary as the commission — through its legislative capacity — maintains considerable discretion in deciding the appropriateness of when, where and how to amend its zoning regulations or zoning map

There were two previous attempts at establishing a moratorium against the AROD. After six weeks off for the summer, the planning commission returned to action on Sept. 11, and on the advice of Town Counsel Ira Bloom, unanimously denied attorney Christopher Russo’s call from July 31 for a moratorium against age-restricted housing applications on Ridgefield Road.

Russo, acting on behalf of his client, Ridgefield Road resident Vicki Mavis, told the commission at a July meeting that the moratorium should be in place until the commission formally approves a new Plan of Conservation and Development — a once-per-every-10-years task that will be coming up soon.

“It has no applicability, because the regulation has been rescinded,” Bloom told the commissioners, and they said the same in their motion of denial to Russo’s request.

The age-restricted zoning regulation was rescinded over the summer.

AROD on Ridgefield Road has been one of the hottest zoning issues in Wilton this year. Meetings have typically packed more than 100 people each time. Russo and Mavis twice made their pitch for a moratorium. The first time, earlier this year, was when the town had an age-restricted zoning overlay district regulation in place. That regulation was rescinded because of a flaw in the legal notice that advertised it.

Tony Spinelli

  • Chuck Schooner

    Evidently Fiteni, a civil engineer, became one because he thought civil referred not to roads but to society. Now his tripod’s sights are unilaterally focused on socially engineering Ridgefield Road into more civil distrust.

  • Victoria Boies Mavis

    What procedures does Chairman Fiteni believe the public have not followed? Is it not more significant that P&Z appear not to follow their own procedures: not reading into the record received communication directly relating to the matter being heard until members of the public prodded them to; or formally acknowledging the letters requesting denial of applicant’s continuance; or reading aloud the draft resolution to members of the public so that all would know what they had voted upon? If you’re operating transparently and have nothing to hide, why this recurring, disturbing pattern of obfuscation? The reading of the denial draft resolution at last night’s hearing revealed multiple statements that were NEVER made by any of the commissioners during their deliberations, especially the twice voting Commissioner Poundstone who never volunteered prior to last night’s vote that she had even read up or listened to audio of the previous meeting on Nov. 13th which coincidentally both she and the chairman were absent from and involved significant amounts of new information. All Wilton taxpayers should be rightfully disgusted with this broken system.

    • Chuck Schooner

      The outrage extends to this question: How in the world a few volunteers can so aggressively derail the town’s and taxpayers’ rights? Ans? Intentionally.nnThen you have Nerney who slid Ridgefield Road onto AROD and as an EMPLOYEE he hasn’t been fired for that and the successor crime of improper noticing! Last night Mr Fiteni quickly pointed the audience to the Bd of Selectmen as initiators of much havoc. Who does Nerney report to? 1st Selectman. nnWho’d like to bet that if Wilton hired a Town Manager with unpaid Selectmen (i.e. unpaid 1st Selectman) these issues would cease immediately.

      • Victoria Boies Mavis

        Wonder if our Selectmen have calculated that extra expense that we’re all absorbing for the incompetence in the Town planning offices? The fees for Town Counsel’s time spent trying to clean up their mess of a regulation and interpret their intentions and the expense of having to rehear & renotice 5 other defective rescinded regulations in addition to AROD?

    • Kevin Hickey

      Wilton taxpayers were screwed initially by the hijacked Miller Driscoll Town Meeting controlled by the same lack of transparency and insider cronies we are facing with the likes of the P+Z Commission today….sad state of affairs this town is experiencingn…

      • Chuck Schooner

        makes you wonder if these people were the kids never chosen for a pickup baseball or basketball game; or they were on student gov’t; or they hung out in the AudioVideo room. Ever since middle and high school shop classes were dropped, so too has dropped the nation’s testosterone. Men traffic in truth, weenies in underhandedness.

