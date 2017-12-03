ABC welcomes three new scholars

ABC of Wilton welcomed three new scholars this year, bringing the program’s total number of scholars to 13. This year’s new scholars are, from left, Jonathan Gyan, Isabelle Szabo and Leah Cundiff. Jonathan and Isabelle both from hail New Jersey, while Leah comes from Brooklyn, N.Y. All three started their freshman year at Wilton High School on Sept. 5. ABC is a nonprofit organization that prepares ‘academically promising scholars for life in today’s complex world by acquiring a solid education and the work ethic to put it to good use,’ according to the organization’s website, abcwilton.org.