Gift customs for children

From reusable cloth in Japan, to elaborate paper and lace favored by upper-class Victorians, to today’s decorative rolls of paper, the custom of covering a gift is a longstanding tradition in many cultures. And how does one respond to all that giving? With a nicely written thank you note, one hopes.

All this and more will be the topic at a workshop for children on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, from 11 to 12:30. Museum educator Lola Chen will discuss gift-giving customs from wrapping to thank you notes, Boxing Day, and more.

Using a simple potato stamping technique, the children will make their own wrapping paper or note cards for the workshop project. They will help make their snack, Hasselback potatoes.

This program is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members, $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.