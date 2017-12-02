Health seminars at the Y

The Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) will present two free health seminars at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton next month.

The first seminar — Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Flora, Function and Fallacies — will take place Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7 to 8 p.m., with gastroenterologist Mae Tighe, MD, who will discuss symptoms, diagnosis, prevention and treatment options.

The second seminar — Aromatherapy, Explore the Benefits and Therapeutic Applications of Essential Oils — will take place Thursday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1.

The featured presenter of this seminar will be Peggy O’Shea, a registered nurse and clinical leader of Danbury Hospital’s Complementary Medicine Department.

Registration: 1-866-642-9355.

WCHN information: westernconnecticuthealthnetwork.org