Norwalk Hospital will offer a free six-week smoking cessation program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. and take place in the third-floor Pulmonary Department classroom.

Registered respiratory therapists Beverly Jacoby and Cheri Webesky will lead the program, which provides general knowledge related to smoking, a plan of action to stop smoking and social support in the effort of quitting.

Registration: 203-852-2392 or 203-852-2476.