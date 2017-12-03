Wilton Bulletin

Garage gallery seeks art submissions

By Wilton Bulletin on December 3, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists 18 and over for a new exhibition entitled Worth a Thousand Words.

Based on the premise that every picture tells a story, the gallery is seeking work that captures how the artist would communicate their stories, emotions, concerns, memories, and ideas about life, nature, hope, world events, humanity, etc. into works of art. The show will be curated by Nadia Martinez.

For online guidelines and submissions, visit norwalkpark.org/callforart. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Dec. 16. The show will run from Jan. 29 to May 11, 2018.

The gallery is in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space in Norwalk.

Information: [email protected].

 

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Custom builder wins ‘green’ award Next Post ABC welcomes three new scholars
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress