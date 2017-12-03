Garage gallery seeks art submissions

The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists 18 and over for a new exhibition entitled Worth a Thousand Words.

Based on the premise that every picture tells a story, the gallery is seeking work that captures how the artist would communicate their stories, emotions, concerns, memories, and ideas about life, nature, hope, world events, humanity, etc. into works of art. The show will be curated by Nadia Martinez.

For online guidelines and submissions, visit norwalkpark.org/callforart. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Dec. 16. The show will run from Jan. 29 to May 11, 2018.

The gallery is in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space in Norwalk.

Information: [email protected].