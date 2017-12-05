Full-length Nutcracker features Wilton dancers

Seven dancers from Wilton will take on prominent roles in the New England Academy of Dance’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet.

Three full-length performances will be staged in the New Canaan High School auditorium on Friday, Dec. 8. at 7; Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4; and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4. Tchaikovsky’s ballet will be performed with a live performance by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jonathan Yates.

There will be an interactive children’s performance of Act II on Dec. 9, at 11, and, in the spirit of giving, there will also be a special benefit performance for members of local social organizations such as the Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Person-to-Person in Darien, and The Boys & Girls Club of Stamford.

The ballet follows the journey of young Clara, who receives a Nutcracker as a gift on Christmas Eve. In her vivid, come-to-life dreams, her Nutcracker is transformed into a handsome prince, who leads her on a magical journey through an enchanted forest to his Palace of Sweets.

Wilton dancers in their roles are: Frida Allers (Angel); Kayla McCauley (Mouse); Blake Baumel (Pixie, Toy Soldier); Nicolle Allers (Bluebell); Caitlyn Lentner (Bluebell); Morgan LeBlanc (Candy Cane, Ivy, Soldier); and Avery Baumel (Chinese, Roses).

Seating is reserved and tickets may be purchased online at neadance.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door at New Canaan High School. Prices for the full performance are $40 for adults and $30 for seniors and children; prices for the children’s performance are $25 for all guests.