Christmas can be a stressful time of year, even for a first-grader. That’s what Junie B. Jones learns in the Wilton Playshop’s presentation of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells.

Based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park, this humorous tale follows Junie B. as she excitedly awaits the Secret Santa gift exchange at her school despite tattletale May ruining her fun.

When Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give May what she deserves?

The Playshop will present four shows from Friday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 10. Ginny Ruggieri will direct this stage adaptation by Allison Gregory.

The cast includes Peter Haynes, Eli Foodman, Emma Kathryn, Daniella Sallese, Luka Andjelkovic, Sarah Bates, Mia Cenholt-Haulund, Jerry Kowalski, and Connie Sinnaeve.

Show times are:

Dec. 8 at 7:30

Dec. 9 at 1 and 4;

Dec. 10 at 1.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2zmCTKt.

Information: wiltonplayshop.org.