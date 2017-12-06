Wilton residents will perform in Christmas concert

Wilton residents Maura Donnelly O’Halloran, Jennifer Wallace and Michaele Taylor will be among the Camerata d’Amici members performing in the choral group’s This Christmastide concert at the South Salem Presbyterian Church in South Salem, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. and feature a diverse repertoire of music celebrating Christmas.

There will be performances by the full choir, a select chamber ensemble, men’s and women’s pieces, and solos by several singers.

While all three Wilton residents will sing in the full choir, O’Halloran and Wallace will also have solos.

Camerata d’Amici is a 40-member auditioned choral ensemble made up of singers from Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under at the door.

Adult tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 at cameratadamici.org through Dec. 8, or by check made payable to Camerata d’Amici at P.O. Box 74, Ridgefield CT 06877.

Information: cameratadamici.org.