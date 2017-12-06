Holly Jolly Saturday at the historical society

The Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road will host a Holly Jolly Saturday on Dec. 9, with holiday fun for people of all ages.

Beginning at 11, visitors may confide in Santa, participate in pomander-making and gingerbread cookie-decorating workshops, and have their portraits created by silhouette artist Debbie O’Connor. O’Connor will be creating portraits until 3, but also offering them by appointment. To reserve a booking, call 203-762-7257.

At 2, Music on the Hill will join Santa for two hours of musical fun with songs and bells.

There is a $5-per-person fee for the pomander and gingerbread workshops, which will be offered until 1.

The Great Trains Holiday Exhibit will be open that day, from 10 to 4, and the Betts Store museum shop will be open for those looking to find one-of-a-kind gifts for family and friends.

Information: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.