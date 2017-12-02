Mullen exhibits at Rockwell Gallery

Georgetown artist Bobbi Eike Mullen will display her artwork at the Rockwell Gallery, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, Dec. 3 through March 1.

An accomplished fine art painter, she has exhibited extensively and received many awards. This exhibition exemplifies her love of the New England landscape and beyond.

“The dignity of the practical barn, the colorful cultivated fields, the soft light and the bold shapes all inspire me and have been my focus for a long time,” Mulen said in a press release.

Mullen teaches painting at the G&B Cultural Center, and assists in the Take Part In Art program at Weir Farm National Historic Site. She is a member of Connecticut Women Artists and the Rowayton Arts Center.

The public is invited to an opening reception Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 6, at the Rockwell Gallery.