Teens show off their green thumbs at flower show

Wilton’s Green Teens, who maintain the neighborhood garden at Trackside, participated in last month’s Wilton Garden Club flower show — Art in Bloom — with more than 20 entries and winning four awards.

The Green Teen Youth Garden participants were Akira Nobumoto, Tony Musilli, Michael Adams, Billy Bonnist, Wyatt Jones, Aaron Clark, Gustav Silins, Jekabs Silins, Vihan Jayawardhane, Avni Gupta, Connor Murphy, Brendan Kaduboski, Harish Subrahmanian, and Henry Cherichetti.

The students entered produce, flowers, a potted aloe plant, herbs, a design arrangement and educational display. Produce included peppers (Shishito, Pizza My Heart, Jalapeño, Xanti City, Sweet, Bell), tomatoes (Cherry, Blueberry, Red, Sungold, Pear, Compari), Tennessee spinning and birdhouse gourds, potatoes, carrots, baby bok choy, Swiss chard, pole beans, okra, eggplant, and squash. Teens also submitted 19 different flower entries.

Judges bestowed four awards: Youth Top Exhibitor Award, Flower Show Award, and State of Connecticut Youth Award for a Pumpkin Time Design, and an educational display on Seeds and How They Grow.

“The garden club members and the flower show judges were very impressed with what the youth gardeners presented this year,” said Green Teens Coordinator Laurie Musilli. “We hope for continued participation from our youth gardeners.”

The Green Teens program was initiated by Wilton Youth Services, the Wilton Garden Club, and Trackside Teen Center. Every year, students join the program to learn about sustainable gardening, healthy eating, and community service as the produce they harvest is donated to the Wilton Food Pantry. Learn more about the Green Teens program at www.trackside.org/green-teens.