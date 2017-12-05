Wilton Bulletin

Forty students inducted into honor society

By Wilton Bulletin on December 5, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Nine seniors and 31 juniors were inducted into Wilton High School’s Charles C. Tillinghast Chapter of the National Honor Society during an induction ceremony at the Clune Center on Nov. 20.

Senior inductees were:

  • Jake Beshlian.
  • Richard Dineen.
  • Ryan Ettie.
  • Maya Fazio.
  • Emily Ferencz.
  • Sophia Kammerman.
  • Matthew Olson.
  • Adriana Sudano.
  • Chloe Zimmerman.

Junior inductees were:

  • Purab Angreji.
  • Stephen Batter.
  • Colleen Brady.
  • Grace Bronner.
  • Madeline Burke.
  • Sean Carlson.
  • Caroline Coffey.
  • Zachary Dedrick.
  • Dilshad Dinshaw.
  • Emma Driver.
  • Gerri Fox.
  • Delia Freliech.
  • Benjamin Grass.
  • Jayna Gumins.
  • Nancy Healy.
  • Drew Herlyn.
  • KC Johnson.
  • Matthew Johnson.
  • Meryl Kaduboski.
  • Lily Kepner.
  • Isabella King.
  • Nicholas Koenigsberger.
  • Griffin Lesica.
  • Julia Morneau.
  • Juliana Musilli.
  • Elizabeth Scaperotta.
  • Ryan Schriber.
  • Kate Seelert.
  • Shikha Shah.
  • Kace Stewart.
  • Elizabeth Yoon.

With the new inductees, there are now 103 Wilton High School students in the honor society.

Forty Wilton High School juniors and seniors get inducted into the National Honor Society on Nov. 20. — Amy Korn photo

