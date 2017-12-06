Photographer plans book on Weir Farm

Xiomaro, a visiting artist at Weir Farm National Historic Site, has signed a deal with Arcadia Publishing to produce a book about Connecticut’s first national park.

The site, which was the home of American Impressionist J. Alden Weir, is the only national park dedicated to American painting. Since 2012, Xiomaro (pronounced “SEE-oh-MAH-ro”) has been creating fine-art photographic collections of Weir’s house, studios, landscape and gardens under several commissions.

The best of his photographs, plus vintage snapshots, will be featured in the book along with approximately 11,000 words of captions.

“It’s about the classic American story of transformation,” said Xiomaro, who — after overcoming cancer — also made a transition from being a music lawyer to an artist.

“Weir hated Impressionism, then championed it,” he said. “His property was threatened by development, then got preserved as a national park. And the dramatic before-and-after renovations of the buildings will be seen in my images.”

The book will also cover the women of Weir, the buildings’ decorative treatments and architecture, and “the landscape where one literally steps into a painting,” he said.

The worldwide deal with Arcadia Publishing will release the book as part of the Images of Modern America series. Arcadia, based in Charleston, S.C., is the leading publisher of local and regional books in the United States with a library of more than 14,000 titles.

Xiomaro is an internationally recognized artist, writer, speaker and curator whose photography has been widely exhibited at venues such as Harvard University, Fruitlands Museum, the State Capitol in Hartford, and Congressman Jim Himes’ Bridgeport and Stamford offices.

A free photo e-book about Weir Farm is available at xiomaro.com while supplies last. For information about Weir Farm National Historic Site, visit nps.gov/wefa.