Cross country: McCormick qualifies for Foot Locker National Finals

Morgan McCormick’s cross country season will continue for one more meet, after the Wilton High senior finished fourth at the Foot Locker Northeast Region meet on Saturday.

McCormick completed the 5K course at Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, N.Y., in a time of 18:10.7.

By placing in the top 10, she qualified for the 38th Annual Foot Locker National Finals in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 9. That race will feature the top 10 finishers from each of the four U.S. regions.

McCormick is the first Wilton runner to qualify for the Foot Locker National Finals.

Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Penn., won the race in a time of 17:47.5.

Trumbull resident Drew Thompson of Fairfield Prep, like McCormick the Connecticut State Open champ, finished seventh in the boys race with a time of 15:42.6 and also qualified for the national finals.

The Foot Locker Northeast Region includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and U.S. citizens in Overseas Military Installations.