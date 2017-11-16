Wilton Bulletin

Work starts on Wilton Loop trail extension

By Wilton Bulletin on November 16, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 2 Comments

Pat Sesto, president of the Friends of the NRVT, joins Josh Ryan of Timber & Stone as construction begins on the 2,000-foot extension of the Wilton Loop portion of the Norwalk River Valley Trail. The new section will run from the recently completed boardwalk at Twin Oak Lane to just short of Skunk Lane. That will bring the completed portion of the east side of the loop to two miles from the trailhead at Route 7 and Wolfpit Road. Work is expected to be completed in December.

  • CaptainDave1

    I’m always amazed that an article like this doesn’t include a map.

    • Local Yocal

      and advice about Lyme tick removal. Ticks call it their InHumane Hitchhiking Highway.

