Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Stepping up as selectman, down as party chair

By Deborah McFadden on November 17, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 6 Comments

To the Editors:

This is a letter of gratitude. I am grateful to the voters of Wilton for electing me to the Board of Selectmen and honored to have received the most votes for that office. I pledge to work with my fellow board members on the needs of Wilton and do all I can to represent our community.

I acknowledge my opponents on the ballot, Lori Bufano, Josh Cole and Al Alper and appreciate the respectful tenor of each of their campaigns as well as their willingness to serve Wilton.

Thanks to the countless volunteers who worked hard on the strongest race the Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) has ever run. Your efforts have reaped the most historic win the DTC has ever known, not only electing all Democrats on the ballot but also most with the highest votes in their respective races.

I am proud of our slate of Democratic candidates and am grateful for their willingness to step up to serve Wilton. Your commitment to dedicate countless volunteer hours, for a sometimes thankless job, reflects love for our community — your friends and neighbors.

The DTC bylaws mandate I step down as chair of the DTC, which will occur at the Nov. 14, DTC meeting. It has been my great pleasure to lead the Democrats of Wilton. This is my first term as chair, but I have been an officer of the DTC for 16 years under the previous five chairs. I appreciate the opportunities I have had in the DTC and the members I have worked with in our many initiatives over the years.

This is a bittersweet transition for me, as I have enjoyed my service as the chair of the DTC. However, I am excited about my new role and looking forward to focusing my energy on serving all of Wilton. With humility, I offer my thanks to the voters, my opponents, volunteers, Democratic candidates, and the DTC.

Deborah McFadden
Wilton, Nov. 14

Deborah McFadden

Deborah McFadden


  • Local Yocal

    We Democrats had only one ballot box option to fill in for Selectmen board – all others had three choices. saying you are humbled by getting the most votes, and that your campaign was the strongest run ever, when you are the only option to replace the outgoing Democrat sounds inflated and is an intentionally missed opportunity to leave party mentions behind along with your party title.

  • Kevin Hickey

    Wilton is in trouble with De-Borah sitting on the BOS board. She was a major culprit of the highly scripted hijacked town meeting for spending 40 million of our tax dollars for a pre school renovation with inflated enrollment numbers. Now we are scrambling to fill the 10 empty classrooms and with budget overruns in the millions. Watch this person like a hawk…

    • Local Yocal

      How? She just traded in a personal position standing at the PR microphone for a muzzled seat onstage.

      • Kevin Hickey

        you mean like muzzling the Wilton populace who were trying to question the inaccuracies of the Miller Driscoll renovation at the town meeting? DEborah rah rah and Mr. Hudspeth shut everyone down right after. Then the hijacked vote and there would be no recount? you mean muzzled like that?

        • Local Yocal

          when Clintons hijack the DNC and muzzle Bernie Sanders’ backers, from where do you think locals got their playbook? not coincidental how the spenders collude with moderators and seconders to have last words and a sudden vote. like i said, look at the growth in Unaffiliateds – all Dems or manipulative Reps who think they’re outsmarting Dems to get their votes and accolades. not this one.

        • Local Yocal

          Oh, but Wilton Demo women took a Rep woman’s political FB posts to raise a stink and did you read about today’s revelations in Ohio Gov race? (Below headline, but Google it for the exact and revolting FB post HE did)nn”Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bill Ou2019Neill is facing calls from his rivals to resign from the state Supreme Court after he boasted, unprovoked, in a viral Facebook post this week that heu2019s had sexual relationships with at least 50 women in his life. He named one as a Senator’s secretary who he ‘made passionate love in her parents’s barn.’ He added, ‘Now we can get back to legalizing marijuanna for Ohio.’

