Wilton Bulletin

New high school courses approved

By Wilton Bulletin on November 22, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 1 Comments

The Board of Education approved several new Wilton High School courses for next school year during its Nov. 9 meeting.

Civics and the Contemporary World will be part of the implementation of the school district’s new social studies sequence. The course will be offered to sophomores and utilize the new CT Social Studies Framework as a guideline. 

New​ ​International​ ​Literature is a semester-long​ ​honors​ ​English​ ​course that will​ ​offer juniors and seniors​ ​a​ ​survey​ ​of​ ​contemporary​ ​literature​ ​from​ ​around​ ​the​ ​globe, focusing​ ​on​ ​works​ ​from​ ​Africa​ and​ ​the​ ​Middle​ ​East,​ ​Latin​ ​America, ​​East​ ​Asia and​ ​South​ ​Asia.

​UConn English – Early College Experience is a full-year writing intensive college composition course through which students can earn college credit. It will be an honors level course for juniors or seniors, comprised of one semester of non-fiction works and one semester of fiction. 

UCONN Cooperative High School Program – Individual and Family
Development will provide students with an understanding of the developing individual within the context of the family system and the changes that occur in the family system over time.

Advanced Public Speaking – Presentation Literacy is designed to help juniors and seniors expand their written, oral and presentation skills by focusing on real world challenges. The course will help students develop key communication skills, including verbal, non-verbal, bullet-point and formal scripts, as well as listening. It will also strive to build students’ self-confidence as they tackle what can be the stressful act of presenting.

UConn​ ​ECE –​ Advanced​ ​Spanish​ ​Conversation​ ​&​ ​Composition ​will be introduced into the​ ​Spanish​ ​curriculum​ ​at​ ​Wilton​ ​High​ ​School next year.​ ​The​ ​course​ ​is designed​ ​to​ ​provide​ ​students​ ​with​ ​a​ ​learning​ ​experience equivalent​ ​to​ ​that​ ​of​ ​an​ ​intermediate​ ​level​ ​college​ ​course and​ ​is​ ​aligned​ ​with​ ​the​ ​UConn​ ​Early​ ​College​ ​Experience (ECE)​ ​program.​ ​Students will also be able to earn six college credits by taking the course.

Aerospace Engineering will be implemented as the third course in the high school’s Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering pathway as part of a multi-year effort to expand STEM-based learning opportunities by continuing to offer additional courses in the pre-engineering program at Wilton High School. In this course, students will explore the physics of flight in air and space and bring what they’re learning to life through hands-on projects.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Wilton Bulletin Board Next Post Cindy Moser joins Trackside board  
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • This is great news for everyone who wants to fasten or get their knowledge. For me http://www.wiltonhighschool.org this is the coolest option, as I have long been looking for a school that could pull up my writing and presentation skills. My best friend recently moved to the US. He is also looking for institutions that would help him raise his skills, so to speak. Before that, he graduated from school. Due to the fact that his English is not native, he experienced great difficulties in training. Sometimes I asked for help on writing services like https://writingpaper.org/. But now it’s in the past. And it’s very cool that a lot of different training programs are constantly updated.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress