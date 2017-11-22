New high school courses approved

The Board of Education approved several new Wilton High School courses for next school year during its Nov. 9 meeting.

Civics and the Contemporary World will be part of the implementation of the school district’s new social studies sequence. The course will be offered to sophomores and utilize the new CT Social Studies Framework as a guideline.

New​ ​International​ ​Literature is a semester-long​ ​honors​ ​English​ ​course that will​ ​offer juniors and seniors​ ​a​ ​survey​ ​of​ ​contemporary​ ​literature​ ​from​ ​around​ ​the​ ​globe, focusing​ ​on​ ​works​ ​from​ ​Africa​ and​ ​the​ ​Middle​ ​East,​ ​Latin​ ​America, ​​East​ ​Asia and​ ​South​ ​Asia.

​UConn English – Early College Experience is a full-year writing intensive college composition course through which students can earn college credit. It will be an honors level course for juniors or seniors, comprised of one semester of non-fiction works and one semester of fiction.

UCONN Cooperative High School Program – Individual and Family

Development will provide students with an understanding of the developing individual within the context of the family system and the changes that occur in the family system over time.

Advanced Public Speaking – Presentation Literacy is designed to help juniors and seniors expand their written, oral and presentation skills by focusing on real world challenges. The course will help students develop key communication skills, including verbal, non-verbal, bullet-point and formal scripts, as well as listening. It will also strive to build students’ self-confidence as they tackle what can be the stressful act of presenting.

UConn​ ​ECE –​ Advanced​ ​Spanish​ ​Conversation​ ​&​ ​Composition ​will be introduced into the​ ​Spanish​ ​curriculum​ ​at​ ​Wilton​ ​High​ ​School next year.​ ​The​ ​course​ ​is designed​ ​to​ ​provide​ ​students​ ​with​ ​a​ ​learning​ ​experience equivalent​ ​to​ ​that​ ​of​ ​an​ ​intermediate​ ​level​ ​college​ ​course and​ ​is​ ​aligned​ ​with​ ​the​ ​UConn​ ​Early​ ​College​ ​Experience (ECE)​ ​program.​ ​Students will also be able to earn six college credits by taking the course.

Aerospace Engineering will be implemented as the third course in the high school’s Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering pathway as part of a multi-year effort to expand STEM-based learning opportunities by continuing to offer additional courses in the pre-engineering program at Wilton High School. In this course, students will explore the physics of flight in air and space and bring what they’re learning to life through hands-on projects.