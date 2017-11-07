Democrats win top seats in Wilton election

Unofficial results show a remarkably strong showing for Democrats with Deborah McFadden winning a seat on the Board of Selectmen and Deborah Low and Gretchen Jeanes winning seats on the Board of Education.
Also winning a seat on the Board of Selectmen was Republican Lori Bufano. Republican Joshua Cole and petitioning candidate Al Alper were unsuccessful in their bids.
Republican Glenn Hemmerle retained his seat on the Board of Education but Republican Andrea Preston, dogged by a late controversy over some of her past social media posts, came in fourth.
Democrats Eric Fanwick and Doris Knapp won seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the only other contested race. Republicans Peter Shiue, Sally Poundstone, and Christopher Pagliaro won the other three seats with petitioning candidate Melissa-Jean Rotini failing to keep her seat on the commission.
Uncontested races included Board of Finance, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission (to fill a vacancy), Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate, and Constables.
Democrats were the highest vote-getters in all three districts. Official vote tallies will be posted when they become available. Unofficial numbers from the registrars of voters are as follows:
Board of Selectmen
Deborah McFadden (D) 2294
Joshua S. Cole (R) 1744
Lori Bufano (R) 2084
Al Alper (P) 611
Board of Education
Deborah Low (D) 2847
Gretchen Jeanes (D) 2420
Andrea D. Preston (R) 1540
Glenn Hemmerle (R) 2468
Planning and Zoning Commission (full term)
Eric Fanwick (D) 2374
Doris Knapp (D) 2466
Peter Shiue (R) 2280
Sally Poundstone (R) 2151
Christopher Pagliaro (R) 2257
Melissa-Jean Rotini (P) 1554
Board of Finance
Richard F. Creeth (D) 2720
Stewart Koenigsberg (R) 2416
Jeffrey Rutishauser (R) 2428
Board of Assessment Appeals
Rudolf Hoefling (R) 2440
Planning and Zoning Commission (fill vacancy)
Basam E. Nabulsi (D) 2651
Richard Tomasetti (R) 2407
Matthew Murphy (R) 2336
Zoning Board of Appeals
Tom Gunther (D) 2639
Kenny Rhodes (R) 2421
Zoning Board of Appeals (alternate)
Jaclyn Coleman (D) 2614
Tracy Serpa (R) 2433
Constables
Bo Mitchell (D) 1966
Ernest G. Ricco (D) 1931
Warren L. Serenbetz (R) 1815
Christopher Gardner (R) 2111
Raymond T. Tobiassen 1713
Bold-face indicates winners.