Chain of life

Wiltonians Lew Marino and Kathleen and Tim Dineen helped coordinate the Life Chain on Oct. 29, on Atlantic Street in Stamford. They are active with the Norwalk Gospel of Life group which, with guidance from Frank Carpanzano of Stamford, organized the event that had in excess of 50 people who prayed silently for respect of life as hundreds of motor vehicles drove by. The Life Chain is an event that occurs in communities across the country.