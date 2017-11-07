Letter: We have a wonderful voting system

To the Editors:

Kathleen and I were remembering after we voted today that a year ago she had injured herself at the trainer’s and could not get out of the car to vote.

We drove right up to the door at Middlebrook. I went in to talk with Jim Burch, the moderator. Jim immediately arranged for Ray Moskow and another person to come out to the car with a ballot in a folder for Kathleen to complete. She voted and then we went to the hospital to see to her injury.

Kathleen and I were marveling at the ease of voting under the circumstances and so grateful for Jim and Ray and for the wonderful voting system and privilege we have here in Wilton and the United States.

John Kalamarides

Westport Road, Nov. 7