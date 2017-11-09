Wilton Bulletin

AAA names safety heroes in Wilton

By Wilton Bulletin on November 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

AAA Northeast recently honored the founders of Wilton High School’s SafeRides program and two Wilton veteran police officers as department-nominated Traffic Safety Heroes during the auto club’s annual Traffic Safety lunch.

Michael Safko and his daughter Lauren, now a Vanderbilt College senior, and Lisa Schneider and her daughter, Abby, now a Lehigh University senior, were honored for founding the organization four years ago to provide free, safe rides home to all Wilton High School students on non-holiday weekends during the school year between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. The organization is composed of Wilton High School student volunteers who drive other students home if they’re unable to drive for any reason, especially if those students are in any way impaired.

The Safkos and Schneiders started the program with 64 teen volunteers. Today, more than 125 volunteers participate and more than 4,500 individuals have taken advantage of the program over the last four years.

In addition, AAA honored Officers Brandon Harris and Mike Tyler for their traffic safety efforts. Harris is very active in motor vehicle enforcement, relying first on education, then ultimately enforcement to prompt potential violators to comply with motor vehicle laws. Through this approach, according to Lt. David Hartman, who nominated Harris, Harris has identified and removed multiple individuals with outstanding arrest warrants from the streets of Wilton.

Tyler, a 17-year department veteran, was recognized for his work with child passenger safety. As a certified technician, Tyler has organized departmental clinics and assisted in numerous statewide child passenger safety seat  events in addition to performing his regular policing duties.

AAA also presented the Wilton Police Department with a Silver Award for its overall community Traffic Safety programs.

At AAA’s Traffic Safety Awards lunch at Testo’s restaurant in Bridgeport, AAA’s Public Affairs Manager Fran Mayko, second from right, presented awards to, from left, Wilton Police Chief John Lynch; Traffic Safety Hero Officer Brandon Harris; Susan Safko, who accepted the award on behalf of daughter Lauren; Mike Safko; Lisa Schneider; and Lt. David Hartman, who nominated SafeRides and the two officers. Missing from the photo is Officer Mike Tyler and Abby Schneider. – Contributed photo

At AAA’s Traffic Safety Awards lunch at Testo’s restaurant in Bridgeport, AAA’s Public Affairs Manager Fran Mayko, second from right, presented awards to, from left, Wilton Police Chief John Lynch; Traffic Safety Hero Officer Brandon Harris; Susan Safko, who accepted the award on behalf of daughter Lauren; Mike Safko; Lisa Schneider; and Lt. David Hartman, who nominated SafeRides and the two officers. Missing from the photo is Officer Mike Tyler and Abby Schneider. – Contributed photo

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Library Lines Next Post Getting ready for winter
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Martin Kent

    Drunk high school students? What’s going on? Any sense of civic responsibilities? Traffic safety is the result of the public ignoring traffic laws. Many parents ignore traffic laws with their children and the lack of conscience is lawless and creepy. In my city, most of the parents enjoy speeding past the Children’s Hospital, with their kids. Many of these parents are family physicians.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress