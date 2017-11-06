Murphy endorses McFadden

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has endorsed Democrat Deborah McFadden for a seat on the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

“Deb has a great understanding of how national and state issues connect to the needs and concerns of Wilton residents,” he said in a statement. “She’ll be a really strong, passionate voice for the town and I’m eager to work with her.

Murphy’s endorsement comes on the heels of a similar endorsement by U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, who represents Connecticut’s 4th District.

McFadden served on the Board of Selectmen in 2015 before running unsuccessfully for first selectman. She was named in January of that year to fulfill the unexpired term of Ted Hoffstatter.