Murphy endorses McFadden

By Wilton Bulletin on November 6, 2017 in Lead News, Politics & Elections · 3 Comments

mcfadden

Board of Selectmen candidate Deborah McFadden with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy at an event in 2015.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has endorsed Democrat Deborah McFadden for a seat on the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

“Deb has a great understanding of how national and state issues connect to the needs and concerns of Wilton residents,” he said in a statement. “She’ll be a really strong, passionate voice for the town and I’m eager to work with her.

Murphy’s endorsement comes on the heels of a similar endorsement by U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, who represents Connecticut’s 4th District.

McFadden served on the Board of Selectmen in 2015 before running unsuccessfully for first selectman. She was named in January of that year to fulfill the unexpired term of Ted Hoffstatter.

  • Kevin Hickey

    Democrats should cross the party line this year to vote for Bufano and Cole as we are…We have to fix this fiscal mess in Wilton of which Ms. McFadden was a major culprit. Her uncontrolled tax and spend hijacked town meeting cheer leading for a 50 million dollar school renovation with bogus enrollment numbers is just one example. Mr. Brennan and Mr. Hannah’s irresponsible bonding splurge has made our town a leader in bonding per capita…and our houses are not selling yet our tax base goes up exponentially because of the fiscal waste under their administrations. We have to turn this around with new people with business acumen and integrity now….

    • Christi

      Well you nailed it Mr. H. Newbies like Cole and almost-new like Bufano are always asking “Why?” in stark contrast to party head lifers whose prior poor outcomes begs solely the defending of past mistakes. Wilton can only become the place to be via a reputation for fiscal freshness by voters voting to put into the past those people whose speeches and fingerprints remind of us that about which all are continuing to squabble about.nnNew and renewed BOS and BOE members can silence our past and raise up our future. Vote Bufano, Cole, Hemmerle, and Preston.

  • Bowe Chan

    There’s no way but to be blunt about this….Chris Murphy is a jackass. He is wrong about everything and is a pure obstructionist. The fact that he endorsed McFadden is the very reason why everyone should vote for Cole, Bufano and Preston. Also, Bufano and Cole are not party bosses like Al Alpert and Deb McFadden. Preston spoke the truth and got crucified by the uneducated who mindless followed the fake news.

