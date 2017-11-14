Letter: Rise Up to Hunger event relied on many

To the Editors:

It was a banner day!

Working all day on Saturday, Oct, 21st, 160,000 meals were packaged by over 700 volunteers from 6 to 93 years old to feed some of the hungriest children in the world. Wi-ACT especially wants to thank all of those volunteers from across our community for their hard work in two-hour shifts throughout the day and also to express our deep appreciation to those who have provided Wi-ACT with the over $46,000 needed to pay for the ingredients for those meals at 29 cents per meal. Those funds come from the 11 faith institutions whose congregants are members of Wi-ACT and also from very generous individuals and businesses. We list those 20 businesses here with our special thanks for their faithful support:

Realty Seven, Dr. Paul Keating, Wilton Rotary, Dampits International, Caraluzzi’s Market, Epsilon, Garavel Auto Group, Partners Reinsurance of America, Tauck, Wilton Kiwanis, Gregory and Adams, Orem’s Diner, Stop & Shop, The Little Pub, The Village Market, Law Office of Lisa Gioffre Baird, DuBari Hair & Skin Care, Max Dental, Law Office of William Meehan, and The Wilton UPS Store.

And our volunteers themselves contributed nonperishable food items and food-store gift cards when they signed in on event day that were delivered to area food pantries in three cars post-event. Boy Scout Troop 125 did its usual outstanding job on the set-up shift in the early morning hours of event day.

As one veteran volunteer put it, “On top of all it does for needy children, this is a community-building event really like no other in terms of bringing people of all ages and from all across our community together.” And as another said, “This is my favorite day of the year — the day I look forward to every year!”

The Wi-ACT Steering Committee

Wilton, Oct. 24