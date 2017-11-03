Wilton Bulletin

Democrats send email denouncing Preston, candidate expected to talk to voters

By Wilton Bulletin on November 3, 2017 in Lead News · 4 Comments

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee is asking Wilton voters to circulate an email that highlights the text of tweets it says were sent by Andrea Preston, a Republican candidate for Board of Education in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Preston is expected to be available to voters on Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 1, at Coffee Barn on Route 7. The Bulletin has reached out to her for confirmation but she has not responded.

“We do not intend for this to reflect directly on other Republican candidates,” the email from the Democrats says. “We encourage you to share these concerns with others in Wilton, and to show up and vote on Tuesday, November 7.”

Preston has admitted to posting comments on President Obama and the police killing of Michael Brown:

  • “Michael Brown and others got what was coming to him/them.”
  • “Obama has done absolutely NOTHING to help the black community. In fact he’s made things worse.”

The Democrats’ email says she also made comments in support of the Confederate flag and the wall with Mexico President Trump wants to build, and that history books are written by revisionists.

On a Facebook post Preston wrote, “Anyone who knows me recognizes that I can be passionate about political issues, and in particular, those impacting my community. But regardless of what anyone thinks of my political beliefs, it is misleading and wrong to suggest that a handful of social media posts are a representation of the way I conduct myself as a professional and as a volunteer in Wilton.

“On the contrary, as my colleagues, friends, neighbors, and other supporters have attested throughout this campaign season, I bring a professional and measured approach to my work. As a member of the Wilton community, and when it comes to issues facing Wilton schools, my perspective is that of a professional and a mother of a child in Wilton schools.”

“We hope that Wilton will ask whether this is a person whom we want responsible for addressing the next (unfortunately inevitable) hate event in our schools,” the Democrats’ email continues. “Do the content and manner in which she expresses herself create comfort that she will be a valuable, calming voice the next time there is a swastika painted, racial epithet shouted, or other group targeted? Will people considering a move to Wilton pause before doing so and sending their kids to our schools?

“Most important, will a child who is the victim of a hate crime feel as though the Board of Education ‘has their back’ if this is the sort of representative our town chooses to lead our schools?”

The Wilton Democrats are receiving substantial backing in this issue from the Connecticut Democratic Party, which has unleashed a storm of commentary on Twitter.

 

  • Stepford Lives

    Was it the DTC or the Bulletin who apparently did not provide the rest of the quote?…it says that Ben Carson would be a better choice. Leaving out material information is the essence of propaganda and results in a lack of confidence and trust.

  • Stepford Lives

    …essence of propaganda and lack of confidence and trust in the DTC and The Bulletin for giving a portion of a quote where the rest of the quote clearly does NOT mean what you are implying. Ashame.

  • Stepford Lives

    Why did the DTC email say that there is an ‘inevitable’ next event? How about something positive. There is very one sided talk that bullies differences and that bullying includes claiming that anyone who supports building a wall is a bigot or if anyone supports the dignity of ALL lives, they are the ‘r’ word or ‘white supremacy’. They are not. Those attacks are unwarranted and the essence of bullying, the essence of a lack of inclusion, the face and acts of fascism. Did anyone look at The Hour article in which the symbol in Hindu culture for 5000 years is one of goodness? We have a growing Hindu culture. Should people jump to conclusions? When people bully others for wanting to have a border, follow the law, and value all human beings, that’s when our society dies. And for those who have not had the time and listen to only some sources, Black LIves Matter was created on false data and premises – “hands up, don’t shoot” never happened in Ferguson. And this movement could educate itself if it cared about facts and truth. Moreover, Heather MacDonald a scholar who has studied police dynamics with communities for decades reveals that the statistics do not support the group’s claims. nnBut here are some other questions: where were these community members when our school’s administrators and staff decided not to inform Jane Doe’s parents that Von Kohorn admitted he lied about toileting her? Or when the OSHA reports identified parts of our schools as ‘serious hazards” and indoor air quality tests were not performed or improperly performed? These were real events, not words.

  • Voices InConflict

    Wilton Democrats need to return my script – stolen 10 years ago this week. Coincidental also that this week is the anniversary of the last days of Hillary’s-Going-To-Be-President. It’s disturbing (yes Ms. Vanderslice, this IS disturbing) talk coming from Democrat Chairwoman McFadden & Co. If you weren’t here, or forgot about me…read on:nnVoices in Conflict (2007 WHS play script) “was banned from the high school because it was deemed sensational and inappropriate. Coverage of the controversy in The New York Times and other media outlets brought national attention to the play.” Wikipediann”The play was shut down by school principal Tim Canty and district superintendent Dr. Gary Richards, who told the director and students they could not perform the play at the high school, as they deemed it “sensational and inappropriate.” Wikipedia

