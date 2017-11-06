Wilton Bulletin

Anti-hate walk planned for Nov. 11

By Kendra Baker on November 6, 2017 in Lead News, News · 1 Comments

Scott Milnor, left, holds a sign reading ‘No place for anti-Semitism in Wilton’ in Wilton Center on Saturday, Oct. 28, after hearing about the anti-Semitic incident at Middlebrook School two days earlier. He was accompanied by his wife, Marcela Penaranda, right, and Susan Cutler, center. — Bryan Haeffele photo

Weston resident Scott Milnor has planned a Walk Against Hate in Wilton on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 3:30, in response to the Oct. 26 anti-Semitic incident at Middlebrook School in which a Jewish student found a note on her locker with the message “Jews will burn.”

Milnor said he was shocked by the incident at Middlebrook and “felt it required action — not words,” so he made a “No place for Anti-Semitism in Wilton” sign and spent about two hours holding it in Wilton Center on Oct. 28.

Milnor said he and his wife, Marcela Penaranda, who live in the Weston section of Langner Lane, spend a great deal of time in Wilton and what happened at Middlebrook “instantly” angered, upset and motivated him to act.

The Walk Against Hate will begin at the Wilton train station parking lot on Station Road and end at the gazebo in Wilton Center.

For more information, contact Milnor at [email protected] or 203-461-0058.

  • Christi

    Memo for WiAct: How about YOU form a Nov. 11th event called the “Forgive A Kid March” in recognition of Wilton’s forgiveness of a 12-13 year old’s hurtful mistake. Faith leadership is nothing if not leading in public forgiveness…especially among the youth.

