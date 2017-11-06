Anti-hate walk planned for Nov. 11

Weston resident Scott Milnor has planned a Walk Against Hate in Wilton on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 3:30, in response to the Oct. 26 anti-Semitic incident at Middlebrook School in which a Jewish student found a note on her locker with the message “Jews will burn.”

Milnor said he was shocked by the incident at Middlebrook and “felt it required action — not words,” so he made a “No place for Anti-Semitism in Wilton” sign and spent about two hours holding it in Wilton Center on Oct. 28.

Milnor said he and his wife, Marcela Penaranda, who live in the Weston section of Langner Lane, spend a great deal of time in Wilton and what happened at Middlebrook “instantly” angered, upset and motivated him to act.

The Walk Against Hate will begin at the Wilton train station parking lot on Station Road and end at the gazebo in Wilton Center.

For more information, contact Milnor at [email protected] or 203-461-0058.