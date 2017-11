Rob Wilkinson, December 21, 1935 – September 7, 2017.

Rob and his family lived in Wilton and Redding for the last 49 years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie, his daughter Jenna, his son-in-law Eugene and his grandchildren, Tatum, Avery and Eli.

There will be a joyous celebration of Rob’s life on Saturday, November 18, at 10 a.m, at the Wilton Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be sent to Manna House in Norwalk.