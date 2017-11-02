Anti-hate message taken to the streets

Scott Milnor, who lives in the Weston section of Langner Lane, spent about two hours holding a sign that read “No place for anti-Semitism in Wilton” near the Village Market in Wilton Center on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“I carried the sign on Saturday after hearing about the latest act of hate aimed at Jewish people,” said Milnor, referring to the Oct. 26 incident at Middlebrook School in which a Jewish sixth grader found a sticky note on her locker with the message “Jews will burn.”

“That was so shocking I felt it required action — not words,” said Milnor, “so I made a sign and went down to town center.”

Milnor and his wife, Marcela Penaranda, spend a great deal of time in Wilton, he said, and the recent anti-Semitic incident at Middlebrook “instantly” angered, upset and motivated him to act.

Milnor said he felt as if he was standing in Grand Central Station with his sign on Saturday “because it turned out to be Halloween day for all the kids.”

“It was awkward at first to be there with so many kids and families, but the reality of what happened was just too much to not do something,” he said.

Milnor was accompanied by his wife on Saturday, he said, and a woman named Susan Cutler spontaneously joined them “about halfway through.”

At the bottom of his sign were the words “come walk,” which pertain to a walk Milnor is planning for Saturday, Nov. 11, in Wilton to “promote community solidarity against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.”

Milnor said he is still working on the details of the walk.

To contact Milnor about the walk: 203-461-0058.