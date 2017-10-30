Aid for senior veterans

The Greens at Cannondale is hosting a free educational workshop about the VA Aid and Attendance benefit on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. This event is open to the public and will take place at 435 Danbury Road. Please call 203)-761-1191 to register.

More than 9 million veterans served in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam. These soldiers and their surviving spouses may be eligible for the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Aid and Attendance Pension, which offers a monthly, tax-free benefit ranging from $1,153 to $2,127 per month.

During the workshop, eligibility criteria will be reviewed. Thousands of families, even in cases of higher net worth, have become eligible for this benefit.

Information: VeteransFinancial.com or 1-800-835-1541.