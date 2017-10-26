Wilton man arrested in coach assault

A Wilton man was arrested in his home Oct. 25, for an altercation with a Fairfield Ludlowe High School girls assistant soccer coach.

Police said Sherman Eagan, 47, of Wilton, was charged with third degree assault, third degree strangulation, second degree unlawful restraint and second degree breach of peace.

During the girl’s soccer game between Wilton High School and Fairfield Ludlowe, on Oct. 25 at Wilton High School, Eagan’s daughter was involved in an altercation on the soccer field with another player from Ludlowe that had to be broken up by the Ludlowe coaches.

According to Bulletin sports writer John Misciocia’s story about the game, “The Warriors’ Paisley Eagan was battling a Ludlowe player for the ball as it was going out of bounds near the Falcons’ bench, with both players ending up on the ground. An altercation ensued, in which Lindsey Groves came to the aid of her teammate. Both Eagan and Groves, along with Ludlowe’s McKenna Forrest, were issued red cards.” All three were ejected from the game.

Warriors head coach Renato Topalli described the game as “a little more physical than usual.”

After the game Eagan confronted the assistant coach in the parking lot, yelling at him and accusing the victim of assaulting his daughter during the game.

According to witnesses and the victim, Eagan then choked the assistant coach and struck him in the chest. Eagan was then pulled off by other coaches and parents, and then left the scene in his vehicle.

Eagan was arrested a short while later at his home after refusing to come down to the police department to speak to the investigating officers. The assistant coach was taken to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries.

Eagan was released on a $1,000 bond and his court date is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Norwalk Superior Court.