Nobody Told Me That: 2017 municipal election

Why should you vote in your municipal election?

Tuesday, Nov. 7, is Election Day. Wilton voters will head to the polls to vote for our municipal candidates. Please note all of these candidates on the 2017 ballot have stepped up to volunteer their time to serve our town. All three polling places — Wilton High School Clune Center, Cider Mill gym, and Middlebrook gym — will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Please note that there is no race for first selectman on the ballot this year. The office of first selectman carries a four-year term and will be on the ballot in 2019.

Are there any contested races in Wilton this year?

There are three contested races on the ballot this year. For Board of Selectmen, there are four candidates, of which only two will be elected. For the Board of Education there are four candidates, but only three will be elected. For Planning and Zoning, there are six candidates, but only five will be elected. Please note that our ballot is two-sided this year.

Can I view a sample ballot?

Yes, view a sample of this year’s two-sided ballot at wiltonct.org on the registrars of voters’ page.

Are absentee ballots available for this election?

Yes. They are available now by mail or in person. Contact the Wilton Town Clerk’s office at 203-563-0106 for information about applying for absentee ballots. Please remember that there is no provision in state law for absentee voting by proxy or power of attorney. Voters who may be away at school may download their absentee ballot application from the town website, sign it themselves, and submit it to the town clerk. Parents may not sign applications or complete ballots for their absent college students.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

Yes. A recent law allows an eligible Wilton resident to register — with identification and proof of residence — and cast a ballot at the Wilton Town Hall on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact the registrars of voters for voter registration information, general voting questions, or to check whether you’re already registered at 203-563-0111 or use their Voter Look-Up feature on wiltonct.org on the registrars of voters page.

This is a series of columns in which the Wilton League of Women Voters discusses commonly asked questions about Wilton’s town meeting form of government. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information, contact us through our web site wiltonlwv.org or write to us at P.O. Box 71, Wilton, CT 06897.