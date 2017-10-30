Wilton Bulletin

Warrior Words: Pesky questions — a senior’s guide

By Maggie Cummins on October 30, 2017 in Columns, Lead News, Schools · 1 Comments

Maggie Cummins

Maggie Cummins

It’s that time of year where seniors brace themselves for an onslaught of college questions from well-meaning adults. There seem to be a lot of them. Well-meaning adults, that is. Whether it’s your aunt, your neighbor, or that random lady in aisle 5 at the Village Market, there’s always someone else who wants to learn everything about your college experience.

It gets old. Really quickly.

I’ve noticed that no matter where I go, I get asked the same questions by every adult that crosses my path. I can count on one hand the number of interactions I’ve had where people have asked me about something else besides college. If I had a dime for everyone who has asked me to name my schools, I might actually be able to afford college.

But I digress. To best combat this constant, irritating interrogation, I’ve assembled a catalogue of typical questions and a series of responses that can be used to ward off any further inquiries. These tried-and-true responses are sure to provide a rewarding dialogue with relatives and well-wishers alike.

Q: Are you getting any sleep?

A:  What? Yes, I think I’m averaging about four hours a zzzzz…

Q: Have you taken any standardized tests?

A: Yes, actually! I’ve taken the SAT, ACT, PSAT, SAT II, 10 APs, the CMT, GCSE, LSAT, GRE, MCAT, OWL, NEWT, OMG, LOL, and the DMV. JK!

Q: What did you get on SAT/ACT?

A: I got a migraine from the ACT. The SAT was a little easier; I only got a headache.

Q: What schools are you applying to?

A:  I’ve applied to the Massachusetts Institute of Pomposity, the University of Jockville, Impetuous College, and the School for Overachievement.

Q: What do you want to major in?

A:  I’m considering a major in procrastination or avoidance, but I haven’t decided which one.

Q:  What about a minor?

A:  I’ve narrowed it down to The Art of Healing Crystals, or maybe Kale Farming.

Q: Have you written your personal essay?

A: My mother’s written three and my tutor’s submitted about seven, but I haven’t gotten around to it yet.

Q:  Have your parents completed the FAFSA?

A:  Possibly. I heard weeping the other night.

Q: Are you applying to any Ivy League Schools?  

A: Yes. One poison Ivy. Have you heard of Yale’s lesser known doppelganger, Jail?

Q: Do you know how much college costs?

A: Of course. More than my 2001 Acura TL but probably less than your 2017 Tesla. Certainly less than your Maserati.

Q: What scholarships are you applying for?

A: I have a good shot at the ‘Pokemon Go Fellowship’ and the ‘Couch Potato Grant.’

Q: Where have you gotten rejected from?

A:  The University of Bad Decisions. Oh, and My Three Sons. Apparently you can be too old to play laser tag.

Q:  What’s your first choice?

A: Hogwarts. I’m sure my letter is on its way.

This guide only covers the tip of the iceberg for students. However, I do have some advice for those adults brave, or possibly stupid enough, to grill a senior.

Q: What’s the best way to ask a senior about college?

A: Don’t.

So, my fellow seniors, if you see someone coming equipped with a questioning air about them, you have this list at your disposal. Of course, there’s always a second option, one I know has a 100% success rate: Run!

Maggie Cummins is a senior at Wilton High School. She shares this column with five classmates.

Tags:

Previous Post Fielden chairs anti-slavery event Next Post Send us your photos of storm damage
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Maggie Cummins


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Klar Aussicht

    Young life is so difficult. If this is depressing you, don’t ever graduate from college because those of us in real life face a single shallow question from every stranger ever encountered: “So, what do you do?”

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress