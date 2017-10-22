Obituary: Elizabeth Weir Smidt, 87

Elizabeth Weir Smidt (aka “Mombo”), a kind loving soul, died October 18, 2017 at Danbury Hospital. She was 87.

Born in NYC in 1929, Betty grew up in NYC and Wilton, Ct. A longtime resident of Wilton, she later moved to Southbury, Ct. where she spent her remaining 40 years. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

Betty was a devoted elementary school teacher after obtaining a master’s degree from The New School, NYC. She retired in 1994.

Betty enjoyed many lifelong passions that included pottery, wood sculpture, ballet, golf, and she was a loving contributor to all animals’ welfare.

Betty was predeceased by her son, Nathaniel Burr Smidt and is survived by her two loving daughters, Jody Smidt Scher of Wilton, Ct. and Amy Smidt Blount of Norwalk, Ct. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Piper Scalzi Overbaugh, Tyler Scalzi Andrade, Oliver Scher, Hadley Scher Ducey, Nina Smidt, Lisa Smidt, Trevor Smidt, Maia Smidt and four great-grandchildren, Autumn Andrade, Ryan Overbaugh, Nathan Andrade and Madison Ducey.

Betty W. Smidt, may she rest in eternal bliss, will always be remembered as a sweet, kind person.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street South, Southbury, Ct. Arrangements by Carpino Funeral Home, Southbury.

In lieu of flowers, Mombo’s family ask that she be remembered by acts of kindness and donations may be made to animal organizations of one’s choice that fight cruelty or assist in adoptions.