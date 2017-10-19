Patriotic Massing of the Colors

Representatives from the Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will join the Connecticut Daughters of the American Revolution at the 52nd annual Massing of the Colors on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2, at the United Methodist Church, 165 South Avenue, New Canaan. It will be followed by a reception at 3.

The community is invited to the free program, which will include a flag procession, introduction of participating organizations, singing of patriotic songs, fife and drums, bagpipers and drummers.

The Massing of the Colors is a longstanding tradition among Connecticut’s many patriotic and lineage societies, more than 50 of which are slated to appear for this year’s event, bearing their respective organizations’ flags and banners.

Linda Tavlarios, the Connecticut DAR’s state chaplain, from Darien, said, “I would describe this year’s Massing as a fun and colorful pledge of allegiance to America. It is intended to be an uplifting, nonpartisan show of support for American ideals and principles.”