Raimondi will discuss latest book in Ridgefield

Grief counselor, spiritual adviser and medium Anna Raimondi will discuss her new book — Conversations with Mary: Messages of Love, Healing, and Hope for Today’s World from the Blessed Mother — at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The book introduces the Virgin Mary as a messenger of peace, love and healing for all people of all cultures and religions.

Raimondi said she was inspired to write the book after a trip she took two years ago to Medjugorje — a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina that’s been an unofficial place of Catholic pilgrimage since the alleged appearance of the Virgin Mary in 1981.

“As I walked the crowded streets of Medjugorje, filled with people from all over the world in search of her, I heard her voice, over and over as she spoke to me,” said Raimondi.

“She said, ‘These people know me; bring me to the others. Help me open the eyes and ears of those who don’t truly know me.’”

Raimondi said she believes Mary “wants the world to hear her voice” and “wants to help us find peace in the world.”

“She desires nothing more than to bring us the greatest peace on earth and strengthen our connection to God,” said Raimondi. “Mary wants to help us to heal and to help heal the world.”

When she returned from her trip, Raimondi said, she reflected on her experience.

“I went there to find Mary … and I heard her say, ‘You will be my voice — my platform,’” said Raimondi.

“I said that I would do as she wanted me to but that she had to lead me — and lo and behold, I met someone who came for a spiritual reading in my office who prompted me to write a proposal.”

Within two months, Raimondi said, she had a contract with book publisher Simon & Schuster. In her book, Raimondi shares words of clarity and comfort she has received from Mary over the years.

When she was 5 years old, Raimondi said, she had a “profound experience” while sitting in the back yard of her childhood home on Long Island, N.Y. While sitting in a grotto that once held a Virgin Mary statue, Raimondi said, her body flooded with “a feeling of pure and unadulterated peace” — and then Mary appeared.

In a “gentle yet strong voice,” Raimondi said, Mary said to her, “Anna I am here for you always. Always come to me.”

Raimondi attests that Mary’s messages are “global, forward-thinking and transformative” and her book, Conversations with Mary, “presents a modern interpretation of what it means to pray, what role religion should take in our society and what spirituality really means in the 21st Century.”

Conversations with Mary is in a question-and-answer format, said Raimondi, and took her “record time” to write.

“I asked the questions and I heard and felt her as she answered each one,” said Raimondi.

“I really didn’t write this book — Mary did.”

The Ridgefield Playhouse is at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield. Tickets range from $55 to $80 and may be purchased at tickets.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.