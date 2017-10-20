AROD moratorium hearing

The public hearing for a fresh call for a moratorium against Age-Restricted Overlay Districts and other special districts is set for Monday, Oct. 23, at 7:15 p.m. in the Clune Center for the Arts at Wilton High School on Danbury Road.

Resident Patricia L. Frisch is seeking the moratorium, which she hopes would block the creation of a new AROD like the one that was rescinded by the Planning and Zoning Commission July 10.

Since that time, attorneys for developer James Fieber have submitted a new application seeking regulations for an AROD. The public hearing for that application began Oct. 10 and will continue on the night of Oct. 23.

The AROD proposed for 183 Ridgefield Road has been the most contentious zoning issue in town this year. Upwards of 100 people have attended the many hearings on the issue.

Other opponents include resident Vicki Mavis, whose own attorney’s call for a moratorium was denied by the commission.