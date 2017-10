The Wilton High boys soccer team invites the community to attend its annual Senior Night ceremony, before the start of the Warriors’ final regular-season home game on Wednesday night at Lilly Field.

The ceremony begins at 6:30, followed by Wilton’s game against Brien McMahon at 7.

The team’s 13 seniors are Josh Bender, Cameron Berg, John Brown, Kevin Connolly, Tim Foley, Will Kalin, Ben Lucas, Cameron Morris, Alem Sabovic, Tyler Smith, Chris Sweeney, Alec Ziluca and John Zizzadoro.