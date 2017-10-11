Wilton Bulletin

Air-conditioning weak at Miller-Driscoll School

By Tony Spinelli on October 11, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 3 Comments

A warmer-than-normal fall has led to the discovery that the air-conditioning for the renovated old classrooms at Miller-Driscoll School is not strong enough.

“An issue came up and we’re trying to find the answer to it. On hot humid days, we’re not able to achieve the design conditions in the school. It’s warm and humidity is high,” said Chris Burney, director of town and school facilities, who addressed the Board of Selectmen on the problem during its meeting Oct. 10.

The system was installed in mid-summer. No students or parents complained of the heat and humidity in the affected classrooms, but some teachers did, Burney said.

As a result, the building committee is holding off on the final payments for the project, considering it incomplete until the issue is resolved.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice was glad the warmer-than-normal weather exposed the problem.

“Otherwise we would not have found out until next June,” Vanderslice said.

The problem in fixing it is that the warm, humid weather is gone and there is no test model now for repairs. Adjustments have to be made by theory and speculation, Burney said.

“We plan to have the project closed out by Christmas,” Burney said.

Around 770 students attend the newly renovated Miller-Driscoll School on Wolfpit Road this year, equipped with new furniture, ceilings, flooring, HVAC systems, windows, emergency sprinklers, playgrounds and more.

The renovation project included improvements to the school’s floor plan, security, energy efficiency and site circulation.

The project was slated at approximately $50.2 million, but is projected to come in more than $7 million under budget, with a forecasted net cost to taxpayers of $36 million after state reimbursement — $14.2 million less than originally approved, according First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice’s August update.

 

  • Warrior

    Why do they report the net cost “after state reimbursement” as if state money isn’t paid by taxpayers? nBy the way I don’t think the renovated school looks very nice from the outside. Still looks like a 50 year old building. They could have done a better job for all that money if they’re trying to make a good impression for potential newcomers.

    • frustrated commuter

      It is a fifty year building. Lipstick on a pig. Maybe this is why the Committee meeting was cancelled.

  • Common Virtue

    Mr. Burney, HVAC vendor probably sold in an improperly higher tonnage unit (also costs more) which will cause the moisture evaporator to “freeze up” which prohibits all subsequent remaining warm, moist air from being dehumidified. Downsize the tonnage and it’ll remove moisture which itself causes the feeling of cooling. nnNot a good situation since we paid $40+million to replace a building shell that was wet and wrought mold and now the HVAC isn’t keeping the interior air dry.nnGreat this happened early on, but these systems are in their groove when it’s high humidity outside so there’s no blame assignable to unusually high temps or humidity.

