Traffic alert: road closures in Wilton Center

The Circle of Care fund-raising 5K road race will be take place Sunday, Oct. 8, in Wilton Center and will affect traffic. The race kicks off at approximately 8:30 a.m. and will begin on Old Ridgefield Road in the area in front of Village Market.

The section of Old Ridgefield Road between the northern entrance of Village Market and Godfrey Place will be closed to traffic. A detour will be in effect that directs traffic around the road closure.

The race will begin by traveling south on Old Ridgefield Road to River Road to the Horseshoe Road cul-de-sac before looping around Horseshoe Pond into Horseshoe Park and traveling back north through Wilton Center.

The race will continue into Merwin Meadows via the trails accessible from Wilton Center before looping around again to finish on Old Ridgefield Rd in front of Village Market.

The northbound lane of the above roads will be closed to traffic, according to Wilton police. Traffic will be permitted to flow southbound through Wilton Center. Additionally, for the duration of the race traffic will not be permitted to enter Horseshoe Road from Wolfpit Road (Rt. 106). This traffic will be detoured around to enter Wilton Center from the north side, either Old Ridgefield Road or Center Street.

It is anticipated that the roads will be opened up by 9:30. Police officers and members of Wilton CERT will be at the race to ensure everyone’s safety and permitting access to businesses as gaps in the race permit. Please make travel plans accordingly and as always be alert when driving.