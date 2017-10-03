Wilton Youth Football teams had the following results in Fairfield County Football League action from Sept. 30-Oct. 1:
Third grade
Wilton White 27, Darien Blue 6
Wilton White had a dominating win on Saturday versus Darien Blue, winning by the final score of 27-6 to improve their record to 3-2. After a hard week of practice with the focus being on blocking and tackling, the Wilton White squad showed their coaches their true potential.
The defense was led by stellar line play, with Mark Whitman, Wyatt Kreter and Billy Greef wreaking havoc all game. With the hard hitting of Liam Pierson and Charlie Heffernan and speed of Mark Sylvester at safety, Darien had trouble moving the ball all day. Defensive tackle Henry Snow made multiple tackles for losses on the day and was a force to be reckoned with.
Offensively, Wilton White had the first touchdown of the day scored by Cody Korpan on a 30-yard reverse, his first of the season. Wilton’s offensive line, led by Cole Herbst, Jaxon Lin, and center Andrew Zareski, controlled Darien’s defensive front all day, allowing the Wilton RBs to control the game from the start. Brady Corry had a big second quarter with a 43-yard TD run followed by a 57 yarder with 30 seconds remaining in the half, bringing the Wilton lead to 20-6.
Opening up with the ball in the third quarter, Wilton executed a 14-play, 12-minute drive to ice the game with a punishing Declan Jackson TD, followed by a great run by Dylan Flanagan for the conversion. Flanagan had multiple first downs on the game and was a force at middle linebacker calling the defense.
New Canaan Black 20, Wilton Blue 0
After New Canaan scored a touchdown early in the game, Warrior Blue got tough on defense. They were able to stop New Canaan on several drives with big backfield tackles by August Furman, supported by strong play from Denny Dustin, Nick Skillin, Keegan Kazan, Michael Duarte, Trey Hall, Sawyer Fasano, Kayden Kazan, Kevin Macken and Wyatt Hoffstatter. New Canaan was able to score another touchdown off a long run as the clock expired in the first half.
Those same players on defense joined Hayden Leitten, Emmet Sommer, Noah Patania, Mathew Fogarty and center Michael Lenz to provide solid blocking on the offensive line for quarterback Colin Faherty and the Warrior running backs. Back on defense Denny Dustin, Keegan Kazan, Colin Faherty and Sawyer Fasano also made crucial tackles while Trey Hall had a big fumble recovery in the second half to keep the Warriors’ hopes alive.
While the Warriors’ offense was able to move the football, the end zone proved to be elusive. New Canaan added a late touchdown to seal the 20-0 win. Despite disappointment in the final outcome, the Warrior Blue played a tough, physical game against a challenging opponent.
Fourth grade
New Canaan Black 20, Wilton Blue 8
With a record of 4-0 the Warriors were looking to win their fifth straight game against New Canaan Black.
The first quarter started out with a bang as Curtis Jackson made a hard tackle which led to a New Canaan fumble, which they ended up recovering. New Canaan made the most out of the recovery as their tailback exploded for a long TD run.
Wilton then dialed up its high-octane offense with some nice runs by Kieran Wiseman, Craig O’Neill and Charlie Calabrese which was made possible with some solid blocking upfront by Jackson, Max Totten, Quint Furman, Theo Satrazemis, Hunter Lishnoff and Cayden Stevens. The Warriors then capped of its drive by a long TD run by O’Neill. After Charlie Roy kicked the two-point kick, Wilton was up 8-6.
The second quarter became a defensive battle on both sides as Wilton clamped down upfront with Marco Chilla, Wiseman, Jack Bernard, Jack McMenamy and Grant Santosky among others.
Wilton’s linebacker corps of Calabrese, Jake Padilla, O’Neill, Blake Ongley and Mason Behar shut down any forward momentum and the secondary of Emma VanHeyst, Trevien Goldman, Will Byrnes, Erik Kieran and Michael Butler made sure that no big plays happened, including any completed passes. The half came to a close after two completed passes from Calabrese, one to Roy and the other to O’Neill.
New Canaan capitalized on a fumble at the beginning of the third quarter to regain the lead at 12-8 and later extended its lead to 20-8 after a quarterback keeper. Wilton mounted a good drive in the fourth but wasn’t able to eat into New Canaan’s lead.
Fifth grade
Wilton Blue 16, New Canaan Red 0
The Warriors matched up on Saturday evening against the only other unbeaten fifth grade team in the FCFL, New Canaan Red. In their first game ever without coaches on the field to call the plays, the Warriors (5-0) proved they were ready.
On their first drive, the Warriors established the run early, with Cael Dexter, Luke Ginsburg and Jack Schwartz moving the ball steadily downfield behind blocking from Liam Murphy, Cole Siegel, Cole Galante, Liam McKiernen, Jack Huntley, Jack Santosky, David Schubkegel, Ryan Meenan, Vito Banner, Jaxon Thomas, CJ Young and Henry Soojian. On just the sixth play of the drive, Liam Snyder found Ginsburg for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Ginsburg hit the extra point to put Wilton up 8-0 early.
The offense kept the ball moving consistently, with Charlie Keller, James Jackowski, Ryan Luchetta and Ryan Stocker all gaining important yards for the Warriors, allowing Wilton to control the clock.
After the half, Wilton came out determined to get on the scoreboard again. Schwartz provided the initial spark, carrying the ball on four straight plays and gaining more than 35 yards right up the middle of the New Canaan defense. That success perfectly set up the counter play and Will Cristini took the ball around the left edge and ran 40 yards untouched for the second touchdown of the game. Another extra point by Ginsburg made the score 16-0.
The defense came up with some big plays, including a strip and fumble recovery by Nate Jackson, and 17 tackles for a loss by Siegel, Meenan, Ray Ferranti, Dexter, Murphy, Maja Driscoll, Schwartz, Schubkegel and Snyder. Wilton’s defense posted its fourth shutout of the season, allowing New Canaan to gain some yards but never letting them get close to the end zone.
Seventh grade
Wilton Blue 12, Darien White 0
Wilton Blue was on the road again this past Saturday where they closed out their road trip with their second shutout in a row.
After holding Darien to a three and out and forcing a punt on the first series, Wilton’s Quinn Stengrim scored on a 55-yard punt return behind blocks from Andrew Kress, Michael Colavecchio and Jake Enman.
Wilton’s defense did not allow Darien to get anything started. Defensive standouts were Connor Sweeney on the defensive line with multiple sacks and tackles for loss and great tackling from Charlie Guglielmo and Xander Petrides.
Wilton ended the first half with a 10-play scoring drive highlighted Stengrim and Petrides hard running behind Wilton’s veteran offensive line of Luke Totten, Sweeney, Alexander Dempster, Jamie Cristini and Kress. A 15-yard pass from Andrew Acosta-Rua to Christopher Capone put Wilton on the goal line and a blast up the middle by Petrides scored the touchdown.
Wilton’s offense controlled the ball and the clock in the second half while Wilton’s defense closed the door.