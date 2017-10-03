Wilton Bulletin

Coffee With A Cop set for Oct. 4

By Tony Spinelli on October 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Wilton Police Department has scheduled another  Coffee with a Cop event for Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at  Connecticut Coffee and Grill, 16 Center Street Wilton.

“This is the second annual  National Coffee with a Cop Day.  Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for Wilton police officers and Wilton community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee,” said Capt. Robert Cipolla.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

