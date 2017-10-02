Coming off four shutout losses in a row, the Wilton girls soccer team racked up an 8-1 win over the winless Trinity Catholic Crusaders on Monday afternoon at Kristine Lilly Soccer Field.

The win puts the Warriors record at .500 (4-4) at the halfway point of the season.

The Warriors’ scoring outbreak was fueled by Lindsay Groves, Ashley Carbonier and Elana Alber, who scored two goals apiece. Andrea Benalcazar and Olivia Roman added a goal each.

Wilton opened the scoring in the fifth minute of play on a perfectly-placed and timed play. Paisley Eagan lofted a high pass in front of the goal that found the head of Groves, who flicked the ball into the net — ending the Wilton’s four-game scoring drought.

Benalcazar’s goal in the 16th minute increased the Warriors’ lead to 2-0, as her shot just trickled inside the near post for the score.

“Today’s win should give us back our confidence for the rest of the season. We play Ridgefield next and we are really up for the challenge,” said Benalcazar. “We’re a young team, with a lot of new players, but we are very close knit. Our losing streak helped bring us closer as a team. We’ve played well in the games we lost. We just didn’t get the favorable results. I feel we haven’t peaked yet as a team.”

Groves added her second goal in the 20th minute of the game. The Crusaders’ goalie tried to make a kick save but the ball when through her legs for the 3-0 Wilton lead.

With the 3-0 lead, Wilton head coach Renato Topalli made major changes to his lineup, subbing several players. Wilton led 3-0 at the half.

“We came out today and got the much-needed win. Hopefully today’s win will help us get back on track and make a push in the second half of the season,” said Topalli. “We got a chance in today’s game to get a look at what our bench players could do and they performed well.”

Trinity scored in the 51st minute to cut the lead to 3-1, when Hannah Tedesco put away a loose ball at the far post.

Wilton regained its three-goal lead in the 55th minute on Alber’s first score of the contest. Freshman Ashley Carbonier’s goal in the 61st minute increased the lead to 5-1, assisted by Alber.

Carbonier collected her second score in the 63rd minute. The Trinity keeper came out to defend Carbonier but she was able to get past her for the open-net goal.

With eight minutes to play, Alber’s second goal made the score 7-1 in favor of the home team. Senior Olivia Roman capped off the scoring with a goal with 2:27 remaining in the game. As soon as Roman had run on the field, her teammates shouted her name encouraging her to score a goal, and she came through for her teammates, assisted by Carbonier.

The Warriors travel to Ridgefield on Wednesday to face the Tigers. Game time is set for 4.